The agricultural sector, one of the sectors with the highest number of serious occupational accidents in Spain

Safety Proposals and Solutions in the Sector

In relation to this, after a detailed analysis with 14 variables of the thousands of accidents that have taken place, the authors of the study have offered various findings and lines of research with the aim of improving the safety of workers as well as helping the regulators that decide on the laws and regulations of the sector.

In this regard, the experts propose implementing training and awareness plans on the occupational risks of primary sector activities and on the need to take protection and self-protection measures both for people with little experience and for those who have worked in the sector for a long time. "Training throughout one's working life is key to workers continuing to assess risks and protect themselves properly from them. This relaxation due to overconfidence and to an easing of protection measures could be corrected by companies in the sector providing continuous training," Baraza added.

The government, for its part, must increase its efforts in terms of research and prevention measures in this sector, as it is the sector with the third highest number of accidents in Spain. Moreover, according to some estimates, the lack of control in the sector could be hiding the precarious situation of some workers, which means that these occupational accident figures in the agricultural sector could increase.

In relation to this, we should bear in mind that agriculture is an extremely important sector in a sustainable world, and that this situation will probably get worse as production increases. The adoption of measures to reduce accidents must therefore be a priority. The solution for the sector must thus include an increase in technology, technification coupled with training.

"These measures will lead to greater efficiency but also to a greater need for training in the use of such machinery. If the use of machinery is intensified but proper training is not provided, the result will be an increase in productivity but at the cost of more serious accidents. We therefore think it is important to adopt measures for sustainability, efficiency and intensive use of machinery that in turn include greater prevention strategies and continuous training so that this efficiency is not achieved at the cost of occupational health," the experts concluded.

All these results must be used by both businesses and regulators to increase the safety of agricultural activities. However, these findings only apply to the Spanish primary sector.

This research by the UOC supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good Health and Well-being, 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth, and 10, Reducing Inequality.

Reference

BARAZA, Javier, CUGUERÓ-ESCOFET, Natàlia. Severity of occupational agricultural accidents in Spain, 2013–2018. In: Safety Science [online]. 2021. Vol. 143, n.105.422. ISSN 0925-7535. Available at: https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ssci.2021.105422.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearn Center (eLC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.