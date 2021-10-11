UOC and Catalan Refugee Programme join forces to expand mentoring programme

Agreement with the 12 Catalan universities

The agreement between the Department of Equality and Feminisms and the UOC makes it the first university to take part in what "we hope will end up being all the institutions of the Catalan university system," said Mireia Mata, Catalan Secretary of Equality.

They aim to work together to encourage UOC students to take part in the mentoring programme. It will also allow university volunteers in the UOC's Refugee Welcome Programme to receive the specific employment and social refugee mentoring training provided by the Government of Catalonia. "Not only do we help meet social needs, such as helping people from the most vulnerable groups in our society settle, but we also help our students acquire ethical and global competences that integrate values such as a sense of social justice, fairness and inclusion," said Pastora Martínez Samper, UOC Vice President for Globalization and Cooperation.

UOC students are to be found throughout Catalonia, and they tend to have more experience studying and working. This can help achieve the objectives of the programme and meet the needs of refugee aid organizations wherever they might be.

The UOC has been working on volunteer programmes with non-profit organizations throughout the country since 2015. So far, more than 600 UOC students have taken part in a volunteer programme with a charity or NGO.

Specific focus on Afghan refugees in Catalonia

The Department of Equality and Feminisms is preparing a partnership agreement with 12 public and private Catalan universities to roll out a welcome plan for refugees that allows them to continue their university studies in Catalonia.

Specifically, the agreement will allow the deployment of a specific university extension course for Afghan refugees. In addition to funding to cover all the academic and administrative expenses for enrolment on the course, the pilot programme will also provide grants for students' other expenses.