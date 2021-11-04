The SDG Accord, a group of learning institutions committed to these global goals, has published its Annual SDG Accord Report 2021: Progress towards the Global Goals in the University and College sector. The report features good practices implemented by signatory institutions, and one of the UOC's projects was selected as a case study.

The UOC's project was Emergency Remote Teaching, which offered webinars to Spanish-speaking teaching staff to help them adapt to online teaching during the COVID-19 lockdown. The initiative aimed to open up and share knowledge so as to directly impact upon SDG 4, Quality Education.

The Annual SDG Accord Report 2021 noted that awareness of the SDGs in universities and colleges across the world is steadily increasing, but so too are the challenges. Quality Education, Good Health and Well-being, and Climate Action are the SDGs that have had the biggest impact amongst signatory institutions.