Researchers at the UOC's Finance, Macroeconomics and Management (FM2) group, which is led by Jorge M. Uribe, together with Stephania Mosquera, a member of faculty from EAFIT (Escuela de Administración, Finanzas e Instituto Tecnológico) University in Colombia, have designed a statistical model that shows the extent of the knock-on effect of gas price changes on electricity prices in periods of relative electricity generation scarcity or abundance.

"This rise in electricity prices can be explained to a great extent by the historic peaks in international natural gas prices that we are seeing, which are in turn driven by higher actual demand from Asian countries as they leave the negative economic effects of the pandemic behind," explained Uribe, who is also a member of the UOC's Faculty of Economics and Business.

When demand for electricity cannot be initially met with greener sources, thermal power plants make their capacity available to the market. According to Uribe, although they are much less efficient at generating electricity than renewable sources, these plants are currently necessary to enable the system to guarantee a supply of electricity to anyone who needs it, preventing the terrible consequences that would otherwise arise for the welfare of both people and the economy.

The question is whether the current rises in electricity prices are a temporary phenomenon or a permanent feature of the market. This is not an easy question to answer, as it relies on factors in the fields of politics, technology, economics and climate. "These are all very complex systems when taken on their own, and it goes without saying that this complexity and difficulty of analysis are greatly increased when looked at together, something that has to be done in order to understand the electricity market. However, we can analyse the available data to get a preliminary idea of what can be expected in the future," he said.

Uribe explained that the new model, which involves a set of indicators relating to market prices and a variety of climate variables, makes it possible to establish the natural-gas-to-electricity price transmission ratio in periods in which electricity is relatively "cheap" and in those in which it is relatively "expensive". The group of researchers analysed electricity market data from 13 European countries (see chart 1) over 10 years (from 31 March 2011 to 3 September 2021), as well as data from the Henry Hub general natural gas price index.

"We've noticed that, if the result of the formula is a number greater than one, this means that the price of natural gas has a greater effect on the price of electricity when the latter is expensive than when it's cheap," stated Uribe. "If the relationship between the two prices always remained the same regardless of the price of electricity, a future reduction in natural gas prices would be enough to see a proportional drop in electricity prices," he added.

However, the effect of natural gas on electricity varies greatly between the countries under analysis based on whether they are markets with relatively scarce or abundant electricity generation. In other words, in the countries under analysis, changes in gas prices do not have such a serious knock-on effect on electricity prices in these two market scenarios. Some countries are particularly vulnerable due to the configuration of their electricity markets. Such countries not only suffer from much higher electricity prices during periods of insufficient electricity generation but also do not conversely enjoy a proportional drop in electricity prices during times of gas abundance and stocking up.