Barcelona City Council (through Barcelona Activa) and the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (with its Dimmons research group) are launching a matchfunding campaign with the Goteo Foundation to collectively fund activities from new projects in Barcelona that foster the digital platformization of key social and economic sectors and that promote gender equality and free and open software and knowledge. The campaign was presented on 10 November, kicked off on the following day and will last for five weeks.

This is a project funding process that, in addition to contributions made by the public via crowdfunding campaigns, is matched by public money. The institutions, via the Barcelona UOC Chair in Digital Economy (Open Chair), will make €85,000 (excluding VAT) available for the matchfunding of the selected initiatives. The initiatives will themselves have to secure €4,000 through the crowdfunding campaign to be able to access the matchfunding and form part of the MatchImpulsa 10 programme, which represents the final stage of the MatchImpulsa platformization, the Chair's flagship programme.

The shift made by the social and solidarity economy, which represents some 9% of the city's GDP, towards platform cooperativism models with a gender perspective broadens the scope of action of projects and the creation of new opportunities. These are elements that contribute to an improvement of people's well-being and the right to the city, which are core objectives of the Open Chair and which are aligned with the #ESSBCN2030 city strategy and the Barcelona Agenda 2030 for digitalizing the sector.

Social and solidarity economy companies and undertakings participating in MatchImpulsa 10 will be able to progress towards the definition of their technological briefing and the production of platform prototypes and/or the improvement of their existing platformization project in 2022, thanks to the support of experts in the fields of technology, economic sustainability and the implementation of equality measures and plans, such as Margarita Padilla, Martha Gòmez, Patricia Luján, Carlos Guadian, David Gómez, Doris Obermair, Enrique Rodríguez García, Ferran Reyes, Genís Roca, Ines Alcolea, Josian Llorente, Meritxell Reves, Pau Serrat, Pilar Rubio, Sergi Alonso, Sergi Frías and Patricia Carrasco. What's more, the programme also includes training and networking sessions with other organizations.

This is the second time that a system like this has been used in a municipal call. On the first occasion, the "Conjuntament" (Together) programme supported projects linked to local development. The companies also received advice and guidance on how to launch the crowdfunding campaign and ended up obtaining 2.5 times more collective investment than the total budget foreseen as municipal aid. That is, the aid that they received was 3.5 times that initially envisaged.

Open Chair Director Mayo Fuster Morell highlighted the fact that MatchImpulsa is a world pioneer in transdisciplinarily feminist digitization programmes. "It follows a model for the economy promoting the preservation of life, the work-life balance, inclusion and the participation of women with a minimum quota of 40%, amongst other things", explained Fuster Morell. Additionally, MatchImpulsa encourages the formulation of budgets with a gender perspective, a commitment to the Strategy against the Feminisation of Poverty and Job Insecurity and the bolstering of the creation of networks via the feminist digital ecosystem.