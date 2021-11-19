Hilleman and key research on the virus

The award is named after the American vaccinologist Maurice Hilleman. Known as an "unsung hero", he contributed to the development of several dozen vaccines, including 8 of the 14 vaccines commonly included in vaccination schedules. One of the latest to be introduced in some countries has been the papilloma vaccine, which contributes primarily to the prevention of cervical cancer – and Bosch helped establish this link.

In the 1980s it was known that there was a link between the number of sexual partners and the risk of developing cervical cancer, but the cause was unknown. The main suspect at the time was not the papillomavirus, but a herpes-like virus. During that decade, Bosch's team followed in the footsteps of the group led by professor Zur Hausen in Heidelberg, Germany, who suspected that the culprit might be the former, and updated viral DNA detection techniques to include them in population-based epidemiological studies.

The Centre International de Recherche sur le Cancer (CIRC) in Lyon, France, first, and then the Catalan Institute of Oncology organized studies that were extended to more than 30 countries and included over 25,000 cases. Case designs and controls compared women with and without cancer. They looked for markers of exposure to the virus and calculated the increased risk of cancer in women exposed to the infection.

"We were among the first to use the technology to detect HPV in studies of this kind," said Bosch. The link was so strong that a causal relationship between the virus and the development of cervical cancer was established with certainty. Although in the vast majority of cases HPV infection does not cause clinical changes or symptoms, virtually 100% of women who develop cervical cancer have previously been infected with HPV. It was later confirmed that HPV is also related to other types of tumours of the male and female genital tract, as well as in about half of the tumours found in the oropharynx.

Confirmation of the viral origin of cervical cancer was the initial step in deciding to develop a vaccine, the first of which appeared in 2006. It also served to update screening programmes by incorporating viral detection into population-based prevention protocols.