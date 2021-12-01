3 December is International Day of Persons with Disabilities. The UOC is one of Spain's leading universities when it comes to the number of students with disabilities. According to a survey conducted in 2018, 66.03% of these students would recommend the UOC as a university that is able to cater to people in this group.

In the academic year 2020/2021, the UOC had 1,944 students with certified disabilities enrolled, as well as others with specific educational needs or learning disorders. In the first semester of this academic year, most of the queries received by the help service have been related to adaptations for the needs of people with dyslexia. This is followed by queries from students with visual or auditory sensory disabilities and, finally, by mental health queries.

According to Marc Romero, programme director in the field of digital competencies and member of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences, "our University provides accessibility measures that facilitate inclusion. These range from a virtual campus that is mostly compatible with support tools (such as zooming tools and screen readers, among others) to accessible learning resources or special conditions for taking final tests". Sílvia Mata from the student help service added that "the UOC's learning model itself is already considered inclusive and accessible: each student can choose their own pace of work and log in from home whenever it suits them."

In addition to this, Mata highlighted some of the specific learning adaptation initiatives put in place at the University: "The Library works hard to ensure the accessibility of the majority of learning resources, for example by adding subtitles to videos, creating audio books and making sure that PDFs can be read out by specific voice software. The help service team is also carrying out a variety of specific support protocols and systems based on supporting students throughout their time at the UOC." But, according to Romero, "there is still a long way to go, because there are still some cases in which we cannot provide fully adapted support." In order to improve the support given to these students, a functional diversity working group was established last academic year in cooperation with the Globalization and Cooperation department as part of the effort to reduce the Access Gap under the UOC's plan for the digital transformation of its education.