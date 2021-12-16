The UOC's Executive MBA is the top Spanish-language online MBA worldwide according to the 2021 ranking of online higher education institutions (FSO Ranking) produced by consultancy firm Hamilton Global Intelligence. This year's ranking compared 200 university institutions based in Spain, Latin America and the United States and surveyed over 5,500 students and alumni.

This ranking analysed the UOC's Executive MBA, which targets professionals with a minimum five years' experience as business managers or directors who are looking to reach higher-responsibility positions dealing in innovation, business creation, international business, new project management or e-business.

According to the programme's academic director, Ramon González Cambray, "holding on to our spot as the number one Spanish-language online MBA worldwide is the ultimate accolade for our students, graduates and the teaching and administrative staff involved in the programme. It also highlights the programme's practical and innovative nature, offering contents that participants can apply straight away to their world of work, which in turn boosts their employability and career advancement".

Also a professor and expert in company organization, strategy and innovation, González maintains that COVID-19 has had an impact on many areas, not least of which company organization and management, where it has sped up digital transformation processes. This situation is reshaping the labour and educational landscape, which is seeing a considerable upsurge in the demand for online management training that allows professionals to update their competencies while also reskilling, retooling and retraining in current trends. To meet the demand for new manager profiles in the digital environment, "it's essential to acquire a global and strategic vision focused on decision-making across a company's management areas, while identifying every opportunity to sharpen its competitive edge," González said.