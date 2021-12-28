UOC opens call for postdoctoral research stays

UOC opens call for postdoctoral research staysThe deadline to apply is 17 february
The UOC's Research and Innovation Committee has approved the publication of a call for six new three-year postdoctoral research stays at the UOC. The places are aimed at teaching staff and postdoctoral researchers specialized in any of the areas of knowledge covered by the University's research groups. The deadline to apply is 17 February.
The call is aimed at researchers holding a doctoral degree from the UOC or another institution who meet the terms and conditions set forth by the call. Candidates holding a doctoral degree from the UOC must provide proof of having carried out at least one other postdoctoral stay at another university or research centre for a minimum of two years.
Backing for interdisciplinarity
The call offers two modes for submitting applications: the Standard Mode and the Interdisciplinary Mode. There is no specific number of places reserved for each modality separately, although the best application that opts for the Interdisciplinary Mode that is valued with the minimum score established in the bases, will have a guaranteed place in this modality. The other four places will be awarded according to the score obtained in their assessment, regardless of their modality.
Researchers must indicate which option they would like to opt for. They cannot apply for both.
Beneficiaries
The call is open to research staff who obtained their doctoral degree between 1 January 2015 and the call's submission deadline. Those who received their degree after 1 January 2013 may also apply as long as they provide evidence of subsequently being on maternity leave or having dependent persons in their care; this evidence must be submitted before the deadline for acceptance of the stay.
The researchers awarded the available places must not have worked with the UOC through a business or employment contractF at any time during the two years prior to the publication of this call.
The provisional resolution of the call will be made public from 1 April, after which time a period for appeals until 12 April. The appeals and final decision will then be made public from 25 April.