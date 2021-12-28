UOC opens call for postdoctoral research stays

The UOC's Research and Innovation Committee has approved the publication of a call for six new three-year postdoctoral research stays at the UOC. The places are aimed at teaching staff and postdoctoral researchers specialized in any of the areas of knowledge covered by the University's research groups. The deadline to apply is 17 February.

The call is aimed at researchers holding a doctoral degree from the UOC or another institution who meet the terms and conditions set forth by the call. Candidates holding a doctoral degree from the UOC must provide proof of having carried out at least one other postdoctoral stay at another university or research centre for a minimum of two years.