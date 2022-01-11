The grants are earmarked for UOC research staff and researchers from other research institutions wishing to come to the University to collaborate on the preparation of a proposal for the presentation of a joint collaborative project.

The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has published a new call for applications for Research Connections grants, a funding initiative aimed at strengthening the University's ties with other research institutions and encouraging teaching and research staff to take part in collaborative projects. The budget available for the current call is 78,000 euros, and the deadline to apply is 11 February 2022.

Research Connections grants come in two types: incoming and outgoing. Incoming grants target teaching and research staff from other institutions and are aimed at funding their research stays at the UOC. This type of grant strengthens the collaborative bond between the UOC and fellow research institutions by providing them with an avenue for taking part in collaborative research. Outgoing grants are geared towards UOC researchers, encouraging collaborative projects by funding their stays at institutions outside Catalonia as well as their attendance at events, courses, meetings and conferences for training, lobbying and networking, as all of these can provide opportunities to work on ideas for collaborative projects.