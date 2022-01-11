The UOC puts out new call for applications for Research Connections grants, fostering collaborative research2022 Call
The grants are earmarked for UOC research staff and researchers from other research institutions wishing to come to the University to collaborate on the preparation of a proposal for the presentation of a joint collaborative project.
The Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has published a new call for applications for Research Connections grants, a funding initiative aimed at strengthening the University's ties with other research institutions and encouraging teaching and research staff to take part in collaborative projects. The budget available for the current call is 78,000 euros, and the deadline to apply is 11 February 2022.
Research Connections grants come in two types: incoming and outgoing. Incoming grants target teaching and research staff from other institutions and are aimed at funding their research stays at the UOC. This type of grant strengthens the collaborative bond between the UOC and fellow research institutions by providing them with an avenue for taking part in collaborative research. Outgoing grants are geared towards UOC researchers, encouraging collaborative projects by funding their stays at institutions outside Catalonia as well as their attendance at events, courses, meetings and conferences for training, lobbying and networking, as all of these can provide opportunities to work on ideas for collaborative projects.
Grant beneficiaries
Incoming grants are intended for teaching and research staff from other universities and research centers wishing to carry out a research stay at the UOC, with the exclusive purpose of jointly elaborating a proposal for the realization of a collaborative project between both entities. Outgoing grants in this call for applications are aimed at all UOC teaching and research staff, except for staff assigned to an IN3 research group or eHealth Centre, and Doctoral School predoc researchers.
Grant allocation
The UOC's Research and Innovation Committee will review the applications during a meeting set for 16 March. The provisional decision will be published on the UOC e-Noticeboard on 21 March. A period for appeals will begin at that time, lasting until 29 March.
The final decision regarding the call will be published from 4 April.