Application analysis and assessment criteria

The project will carry out a review of current apps for treating, monitoring and supporting people with depression. It will also look at what strategies are currently being used to evaluate such apps, as there is no official regulation, nor is there a consensus on what criteria should be assessed to consider a health app as sufficiently safe and effective. "There are different initiatives to assess mobile health solutions, however this assessment is often only partial. Thus, the validation and evaluation of health apps does not yet have an agreed, thorough and complete methodology for their risks, benefits, costs, social impact and organizational impact, or ethical and legal aspects," explained the researcher.

In order to carry out this task, the researchers based their work on the experience gained during a previous project carried out by the same EvalApps team, which created an app assessment system that helps to manage overweightedness and obesity. In that project, common criteria were identified to assess all types of apps, regardless of their purpose: data security and privacy, usability, reliability, level of development, and functionality.

EvalDepApps will take these parameters and – with participation from patients, app experts and mental health and primary care professionals – it will define the appropriate criteria in terms of effectiveness and safety of the actions to manage depression. "There are valid tools in general terms to assess any type of health app, but we need to find the criteria to validate their effectiveness and safety in the different types of health problems they address. In the field of mental health there are also some recommendations, for example from the American Psychiatric Association, but they have to be adapted to our context," she explained.

Co-creation workshops to design the app

After that, different co-creation workshops will be organized, inspired by the design thinking methodology, to design the app evaluation tool; this will involve defining the most appropriate instrument (app, website, multi-platform system, etc.) as well as the requirements or characteristics it should have to be useful and easy to use. For this process, the participation of both patients and experts from different disciplines is very important. "For some time now, developers and health professionals have been working closely together. However, to ensure that people make ongoing use of an app, we need to add the vision of the end user. This is key," the researcher pointed out.

Once developed, the tool will be tested with a group of volunteers, including users and health professionals. The final tool will be handed over to the different health departments of the autonomous communities concerned and made available to the general public free of charge in an open access format.

The project is funded by the Carlos III Institute of Health with the Ministry of Science and Innovation, within the framework of the FIS (Health Research Fund) call for proposals. In addition to the UOC, experts from the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona, the Canary Islands Health Service, ALTHAIA, IDIAP Jordi Gol, the Hospital Costa del Sol, Hospital de Denia, Hospital Germans Trias i Pujol and the Institut d' Assistència Sanitària are also taking part.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 3 (Good Health and Well-being).

