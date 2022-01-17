Social innovation needs interpersonal competencies

In order to identify the skills involved in the process of change, the study has analysed those considered hard skills, which are certified by specific qualifications, and soft skills, which are linked to values and attitudes required at the individual level. The project has also studied the factors in organizations needed to promote inclusive social and digital innovation. Overall, the study sample includes 366 participants from 11 regions and 7 countries in the EU.

Among the primary soft skills identified as necessary to promote digital social innovation, Arroyo emphasized interpersonal skills including empathy, handling relationships and social conflicts, teamwork and communication skills, as well as self-confidence in one's own abilities, a personal ethical commitment and the adaptability to work with people with different points of view and approaches.

As for the hard skills, the researcher highlighted the skills required to manage and analyse data and information appropriately in order to understand the social context and identify social needs. The findings of the study also highlight the importance of interdisciplinary skills and the need to combine perspectives and capacities from different sectors and fields of knowledge, i.e. socio-humanistic and technological perspectives.

For the European Union, social innovation consists of finding new ways of meeting social needs that are not adequately covered by the market or the public sector. This innovation must also foster the behavioural changes necessary to solve the major challenges facing society, training citizens and creating new relationships and collaboration models.

Social innovation was the primary objective of the 6th Transfer Webinar organized by the GenTIC research group at the UOC, within the framework of +RESILIENT, which aimed to transfer the knowledge generated by the project on topics such as the potential of digital tools to promote social innovation, how to support participation, engagement in social innovation processes, social innovation and tourism, and the lessons learnt on the role of public authorities in promoting social innovation and organizations with high levels of commitment and a capacity for a social response.

The researchers analysed the overall results of the European project in terms of their relationship to current debates on the future of work and the organizational factors needed to generate sustainable digital social innovation. "+RESILIENT has not only addressed the skills required for digital social innovation, but it's also explored how they can be mobilized," said the researcher.