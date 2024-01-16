How many students over the years have claimed that their dog ate their homework? In the case of Salama Mohamed-Fadel Sidna, who has successfully completed the specialization in Data Literacy at the UOC, it was a sheep that ate his homework, and it was not just an excuse in his case. This and other things, such as having your power or internet connection cut off for a few days, are things that happen when you are living and studying in a refugee camp in Tindouf (Algeria). In spite of this, and thanks to the UOC's refugee welcome programme and an amount of hope that no barriers can shatter, this Sahrawi computer scientist has successfully completed his studies with good grades and is already dreaming of becoming a volunteer mentor, a position in the same programme, to support other refugees who, like him, want to use education to improve their present and their future.

What is your academic background?

I have a master’s degree in Information Systems, in the field of computer science, from the University of Tlemcen (Algeria). Ever since I was at school, I've always enjoyed maths and exact sciences such as computer science, applying algorithms, machine learning, statistics and so on. That's why I decided to study computer science at university.

How did you find out about the UOC from so far away?

I found out about it through the Catalan Association of Public Universities (ACUP). A while back I sent a message to a general ACUP email address to find out if there were any opportunities for people in my situation. I sent my first application last academic year, but I wasn't selected. I kept hoping that this year would be better. And then I was selected. I applied for the Data Literacy specialization on both occasions, and I was finally able to take it.

Why did you choose this training?

For a variety of reasons. Partly because I really enjoy grappling with data and working with data sets. But mainly because the knowledge I've acquired in this specialization will help me better serve my Sahrawi community. How? By creating databases of refugees and handling, visualizing and analysing the data to improve food distribution, water and other services.

What was your favourite part about studying online?

The ability to study at my own pace. In my case, I mean my pace in terms of ability or of the living conditions in the camps.

Studying in a refugee camp wasn't easy…

When the power and internet connection were on, I'd try to get as much as possible done because I knew that at many other times, they wouldn't be available. In the camps there are obstacles like these as well as others, such as bad living conditions generally. In the end, I managed to complete my studies. I really liked the UOC's educational model, although I sometimes missed the human touch.

In Tindouf, even animals can get in the way of your goals, can't they?

Yes! Once, when I was preparing a summary for the first assignment of the Data Visualization course and I'd already written three pages, I went out to prepare food for the sheep. One of them got in without me noticing and ate up all the pages! Luckily, the laptop wasn't made of paper, so it couldn't eat it. I was very angry because I had to rewrite the summary but, thinking about it now, I realize it's a funny anecdote!

How would you rate the UOC’s refugee welcome programme?

In my opinion, it's a human rather than an educational initiative. It helps provide people like us with hope for our future and supports equal opportunities. In fact, education is the solution for improving people's current and future situation. Since it offers specialization courses such as the one I've just done, I'd like the UOC to offer a master’s degree! I know it's a lot to ask, but…

Under the programme, you're supported by a volunteer mentor. What was the experience like?

I made progress in my studies with the guidance of a mentor. It's been an experience with many benefits – not just because it's helped me pass the courses and not get lost along the way, but also because of the friendship that resulted from it. I like the idea of mentors: it's been very helpful for me. I'd like to help other new students and, in so doing, thank the UOC for this opportunity.

Do you have any advice for other refugee students like yourself starting at the UOC?

In order to achieve our goals, we must fight, make sacrifices and never lose hope. There are obstacles, there are difficulties, but they make us stronger rather than weaker, with more experiences for life and to reach our goals.

If we were to meet again ten years from now, Salama, where would you like to be?

From a professional point of view, I'd like to be working as a data analyst, achieve success in an organization (a company or an NGO) and serve my Sahrawi community through my work.