Mariana Mazzucato, renowned as one of the world's most influential economists, was awarded an honorary doctorate by the UOC on Thursday 3 February. UOC President Josep A. Planell led the ceremony in Barcelona City Council's Saló de Cent. Also taking part were Àngels Fitó, UOC Vice President for Competitiveness and Employability; Teresa Ribera, Spanish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Ecological Transition and Demographic Challenge, and Ada Colau, Mayor of Barcelona. The event was streamed online.

Mazzucato began her speech by highlighting the significance of being awarded an honorary doctorate by the UOC, a university that is strongly committed to "education for all". She noted how it even has the word "open" in its name, which echoes her thoughts: "we have to start by setting goals, such as health and education for all, and then backtrack and design the economy to deliver on that" instead of the other way around. One of the central premises of Mazzucato's work is that "nothing is inevitable" and "if you see the economy as an outcome, as a result of the decisions we make, we need to start holding ourselves very, very accountable for those decisions".

According to Mazzucato, "it is a mistake to think public institutions are there just to fix market failures", and they should be seen as another stakeholder in the co-creation of the economy, together with the private sector. She noted that while a large number of companies "just focused on their share prices, short-term profits and quarterly returns", in the corporate world there are many forms of governance – some of which include civil organizations and trade unions on their boards – and our current working conditions are the result of hard-won fights. Mazzucato also referred to the concept of "mission economy", a concept she herself has developed, which consists of "unpicking the governance structures which have led us astray". "There is nothing inevitable to make companies just worry about their share prices, but that requires a redesign, and that comes back to experimentation," she said.

She referred to various ways of establishing public-private partnerships and gave the example of COVID-19 vaccines. "In the case of the AstraZeneca vaccine, there was a tense negotiation between the publicly funded researchers, from Oxford University, and the company in question. They negotiated that the knowledge created would be shared more widely, with weaker patents. Other companies, such as Pfizer, chose not to do this," she explained. "It is very interesting, even with something as specific as the vaccine, that there is this heterogeneity: there were different ways to do it and some chose to do it in a way that was better for people globally, because the mission was not to make the vaccine, but to vaccinate everybody".

Mazzucato, who is also an advisor to political leaders around the world on sustainable and inclusive growth driven by innovation, ended her speech by saying that, in her opinion, "this is an optimistic moment in Europe". This is because the European Union's recovery plan, NextGenerationEU, moves away from the austerity and fiscal deficit reduction targets that dominated in the wake of the financial crisis, and which caused countries such as Spain to cut back on publicly funded research and development in order to make way for investment. But she warned that it is important for conversations about how to spend money to have real citizen engagement, so that citizens help set priorities. "The moment is going to be wasted if we don't really harness it to question ourselves and to undo so many of the problematic governance structures we currently have," she said, because "there's no point in having money thrown to you from Europe if, on the ground, we don't have trust in the politicians and businesses, if we have weak public administrations, and we don't have any no serious mechanisms through which policymakers listen to citizens."