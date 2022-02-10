'BOOST #Cataract #app’



The creator of the first project is Mónica Lecumberri, from the Faculty of Health Sciences. Lecumberri presented the 'BOOST #Cataract #app' initiative, an app that predicts the results of the quality of cataract surgery in the early postoperative period.

The researcher, who is an Ophthalmology specialist at the Moisès Broggi Hospital in Sant Joan Despí and medical coordinator of the Eyes of the Sahara cooperation programme in an NGO, explained that the project will help speed up the final evaluation of patients undergoing cataract surgery in low-income countries.

Under normal conditions, when cataract surgery is performed, it is necessary to wait until six weeks after the surgery to evaluate the result of the procedure. However, it is more difficult to measure the results in low-income countries because patients do not come back after six weeks. This means that only the examination the day after the operation is available, which is called the early postoperative period.

This is where the 'BOOST' app comes into play, as it collects data in the early postoperative period and produces estimates of the final result. In addition, it makes a prediction of the cause of poor results in order to find solutions. "If the results are not monitored, it is very difficult to identify the problem and, therefore, it is very difficult to improve the quality of the results of these operations in low-income countries," said Lecumberri.

To assess the effectiveness of the app, the researcher will use the award to travel to a province in Mozambique and collect, together with a hospital ophthalmology medical team, data from the surgeries performed in a surgical campaign. The project has been made possible by the involvement of the NGO Eyes of the World, which has been working for years in the country to improve eye health and reduce preventable blindness.

The researcher warned that, due to the nature of cataracts, "there is no possible prevention" and "nothing can be done to stop them appearing", as it is a condition that is connected to the ageing process. Lecumberri said that "only good quality surgery restores eyesight", and in low-income countries "it is necessary to raise awareness about the possibility of treating blindness from cataracts" because "many blind people and their relatives are unaware of the possibility of receiving effective treatment and restoring eyesight".