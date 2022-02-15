Whereas French, German and Italian used to be the clear favourites among students who chose to study a second foreign language after English, the world has expanded eastwards in recent years. More and more people are choosing Chinese, Japanese, and even Korean to broaden their language horizons. According to the Duolingo Language Report 2021, Japanese has become the fifth most chosen language in the world, surpassing Italian, and is the fastest-growing language in the United States and the United Kingdom. Meanwhile, Chinese, which was the tenth most popular language to study the previous year, has risen to eighth place in the ranking in 2021, and is one of the five fastest-growing languages in Mexico and Brazil. This upward trend also applies to another Asian language, Korean, with continued growth predicted for 2022. UOC has also seen at first hand how the demand has grown for these languages.

"Over the last twenty years, China's presence in the world has grown tremendously and the country has a much high profile in every way. Especially in economics and politics, which receive the most the media coverage, but also as a result of the arrival of Chinese emigrants in many countries in the Western world," said David Martínez-Robles, member of the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities. "China is highly visible now, and that generates a lot of interest and a need for understanding. The country is also seen as presenting an opportunity that opens doors in the world of work, and this has had a direct impact on the desire of many people to study the language," he added.

With Japanese it's different. The interest in the language is not so much driven by Japan's economic appeal as by its cultural capital. "Most students tell me that they have been familiar with manga and anime since they were little, and they are very curious about Japanese culture in general," explained the Japanese teacher Takako Otsuki. Learning more about Japanese aesthetics, food, and lifestyle encourages them to study.

While the interest in Chinese exploded a few years ago when it began to be considered the great language of the future, interest in Japanese is very much on the increase. Last year, enrolment in the UOC's Japanese courses increased by 60% in the first semester, and 50% in the second. "I think that lockdown and the coronavirus restrictions had a significant impact on enrolment," said Otsuki.