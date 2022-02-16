The first half of 2021 saw 44% growth in book sales in Spain compared to the same period of 2020, with an annual turnover in the region of €1.1 billion. Catalonia, with 22% of the total, was the region with the highest book sales in Spain. Furthermore, and in spite of online sales, 68 out of every 100 books sold were bought in book shops.

So are we reading more on paper or in digital format? Estimates suggest that, in the case of highly awaited new releases, e-book sales accounted for between 15% and 25% of sales in Spain, and as much as 40% in some cases.

The publishing industry thus finds itself in a new production ecosystem in which traditional paper books live side by side with e-books. New ways of reading have appeared, driven by content digitization and an intensive use of the internet and all kinds of electronic devices with screens. All this has forced institutions and industries linked to the world of books and the promotion of reading to invest in training so they can face what has been described by Teresa Iribarren, a teaching staff member of the Master's Degree in Digital Publishing of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and leader of the Catalan Literature, Publishing World and Society (LiCMES) research group of the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities, as "a paradigm shift in all professional profiles linked to the world of books".