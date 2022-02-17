UOC is only online Spanish university in THE Young University Rankings

The UOC is the only online Spanish university in the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings 2022 for universities under 50 years old. Nationally, the UOC is in sixth place, behind Pompeu Fabra University (which is in 16th place worldwide), Ramon Llull University (121st worldwide), the University of Vic - Central University of Catalonia (131st), CEU Universities (136th) and Rovira i Virgili University (164th). In the world list, the UOC ranks 172nd.

To rate the universities' level of excellence in higher education, the ranking looks at five areas: teaching, research, citations, international outlook and industry income. The UOC obtained the following results: 26.7 in teaching, 23.7 in research, 70.9 in citations, 46.6 in international outlook and 35.7 in industry income, improving or maintaining its score in all areas with respect to last year.

Catalan universities all rank very highly among the 32 Spanish universities on the list. Leading the way is Pompeu Fabra University (1st), followed by Ramon Llull University (2nd), the University of Vic - Central University of Catalonia (3rd), Rovira i Virgili University (5th), the UOC (6th), the University of Girona (7th), the Universitat Internacional de Catalunya (11th) and the University of Lleida (13th).

Globally, the list of young universities is topped by Paris Sciences & Lettres, followed by Singapore's Nanyang Technological University and the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology.

Traditionally, the main rankings have been led by the institutions with the longest history, which have been ranked according to their prestige. Thanks to the Times Higher Education Young University Rankings, young universities are receiving the recognition they deserve for their contributions to society and the UN's Sustainable Development Goals, and their ability to adopt blended learning methodologies (in-person and online).

THE's rankings, along with Shanghai and QS, are among the most prestigious and transparent rankings in the field of higher education. In 2018, the UOC debuted as the only online university in Spain to feature in the general Times Higher Education ranking.