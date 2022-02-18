Catalonia ended 2021 with an unemployment rate of 10.16 %, the lowest in the last 13 years, since the collapse of the economy due to the real estate crisis of 2008. Nevertheless, it is still a high proportion compared to the average of the other countries in the European Union and the Eurozone, which are 6.5 % and 7.2 %, respectively. Part of the explanation for this recurrent problem in the Catalan economy lies in the imbalance between labour supply and demand. Digital technologies play a key role in this imbalance, according to the results of the doctoral thesis L'equilibri en el mercat laboral. L'encaix entre l'oferta i la demanda de treball i entre la formació i les característiques de l'ocupació en l'era digital (Balance in the labour market. The alignment between labour supply and demand and between education and the characteristics of employment in the digital era), written by Pau Cortadas Guasch, a member of the Faculty of Economics and Business of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

"The irruption of digital technologies has led to a significant change in the relationship between job supply and demand, which can generate imbalances and thus cause job losses (unfilled vacancies) or compatibility problems between education and the qualifications required for jobs", explained Cortadas. In other words, digital technologies are a factor in both job creation and job destruction, depending on how companies and individuals adapt to this new paradigm.

"Having your own domain, using the internet to interact with consumers or the use of patents all have a positive effect on employment, but not as significantly as other structural variables of companies, such as the incorporation of technology in the relationship between producers or innovation in production processes, which explains why the incorporation of ICTs must be done not only as an instrument, but also as an organizational and structural change", warned the UOC faculty member. In his thesis, he concluded that, "Employment has been increased in those companies that have integrated digital technologies to a greater extent".

As far as workers are concerned, the author pointed out that, "Those who have held jobs with a medium or high level of ICT usage are more likely to be able to find new employment, either because of the experience accumulated in the past or because of the knowledge they are assumed to have, as opposed to accountants and administrative employees or elementary jobs and unskilled workers."