Catalan Committee for Refugees partners with UOC's Refugee Welcome Programme

The UOC's Refugee Welcome Programme will, together with the Catalan Committee for Refugees – Catalonia with the UNHCR, be promoting a range of initiatives to raise the awareness of the university community about the realities faced by migrants and refugees, within the framework of the institution's Globalization and Cooperation Strategy.

Two activities will be developed during the 2021-2022 period as part of the Asylum 2030 interuniversity project: training workshops and an awareness-raising campaign for the university community.

The Creative Campaigns Workshops are aimed at bachelor's degree students and offer the possibility of the recognition of one credit. This theoretical and practical training combines talks and group work, and focuses on refugees, the 2030 Agenda and what can be done online.

The interuniversity awareness campaign part of the Asylum 2030 project is aimed at the entire university community and will be rolled out during the 2021-2022 academic year. It is a digital communication campaign that aims to raise awareness and mobilize the UOC community around the reality faced by refugees and the underlying causes of forced displacement.

The project provides a transformative vision focused on social action to counter the stereotypes and myths regarding asylum and migration; it promotes the defence of human rights and the 2030 Agenda. A series of webinars on "The 2030 Agenda and Refugees" will also be organized. The following universities will be participating in these webinars: University of Barcelona, University of Girona, University of Lleida, Universitat Oberta de Catalunya, Universitat Politècnica de Catalunya, Pompeu Fabra University and Universitat Rovira i Virgili.

"This is a strategic partnership between the UOC and the Catalan Committee for Refugees, as the University plays an extremely important role in knowledge transfer and the training of future generations. This means it can help us promote the defence of the rights of refugees and foster more inclusive host societies," said Màrius Gómez, Advocacy and Education for Global Citizenship Officer for the Catalan Committee for Refugees – Catalonia with UNHCR.