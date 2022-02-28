"When someone experiences persistent pain it's important, in order to minimize the negative effect on their life, that they learn to live with it, focusing on achieving their life goals despite the presence of the pain," explained Rubén Nieto, a researcher at eHealth Lab – a group that collaborates with the eHealth Center – and a specialist in persistent pain as well as a member of the UOC's Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences.

One of the challenges of persistent (or chronic) pain is the difficulty in assessing it, since it is a subjective and personal sensation which is determined by psychological and social factors, on top of physiological ones. The assessment of the different psychological aspects relating to the experience of pain is usually carried out using self-report instruments (questionnaires), with which the person reports on their experience. "Unfortunately, in the case of persistent pain, there aren't too many tools for assessing these aspects. It's essential that these tools be made available in both the clinical and the research spheres, since it's only through valid and reliable measures that we can gain a true understanding of the person's pain and design interventions that may ease it," explained Nieto.

With this goal in mind, a group of experts from different institutions – the UOC, Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona and the Parc Sanitari Sant Joan de Déu – is developing a project to analyse two assessment tools which serve to quantify a key aspect in explaining why some people, despite their chronic pain, can lead fuller and more functional lives: psychological flexibility.

"Psychological flexibility refers to a set of mental abilities which allow people to maintain an outlook and behaviour centred on core values, or, in other words, geared towards taking care of what one perceives as important in life. These abilities can help deal with persistent pain," explained Juan Vicente Luciano, a promoter of the project and member of teaching staff of the Department of Clinical and Health Psychology at the Universitat Autònoma de Barcelona. There are two instruments for evaluating this fundamental aspect, which have been developed on an international level, the Psy-Flex and the Multidimensional Psychological Flexibility Inventory (MPFI). The aim of this project is to study the effectiveness of these two instruments in the population in our cultural context.