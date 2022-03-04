A real-life visit enhanced by virtual technology

This work involves the use of both augmented and virtual reality systems, as well as other audiovisual features such as 360° videos. All of this has been combined with the goal of providing users with a more rounded experience in both their real-life and their virtual visits, and of comparing the effects of each on the visitor experience. "These kinds of technologies are designed to view and interact with computer-generated objects that are superimposed over the real world, and this allows us to analyse certain cognitive processes and behaviours in visitors," said Álvaro Pastor, a UOC course instructor, who is carrying out research in this area for his doctoral thesis project, which is supervised by Bourdin as part of the doctoral programme in Network and Information Technologies.

The researchers have implemented their own systems and models designed expressly for this project. "We're employing both virtual and augmented reality in this study. They have been developed specifically by us for this project, and are suited to both capturing reality in 360° video and recreating it afterwards with a headset," said Pastor. He added that they were also using an augmented reality app for the on-site tour.

"The experiments are being carried out thanks to the collaboration of volunteers willing to participate in individual sessions every Saturday until the end of April at Barcelona's CaixaForum," they said. People can sign up to volunteer here (in Spanish).

"Volunteers will be able to visit the museum building using either augmented or virtual reality, depending upon what they are assigned, with the goal of assessing their perceptions and certain cognitive processes," explained Pastor, whose work is receiving funding for experimental and innovation projects from Barcelona's Culture Institute.

Augmented reality has, in recent years, been included in the arsenal of a number of museums with the aim of adding virtual content to real-world objects. For example, it allows visitors to obtain more information when going to an exhibition or to benefit from expert knowledge.