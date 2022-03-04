UOC introduces measures and takes action to support the Ukrainian members of its community

In the wake of the situation caused by the Russian government's military invasion of Ukraine, the UOC has introduced various measures to support the members of the UOC community who have been affected: the UOC has contacted everyone in its community living in Ukraine or with Ukrainian nationality to express our support and solidarity, while also making clear our feeling of abhorrence to the war, and calling for dialogue, peaceful social harmony and non-violence to de-escalate the situation and bring an end to the conflict.

The UOC has activated a protocol to provide a prompt response to any request related to the situation in Ukraine, and the team of tutors working with people with Ukrainian nationality or living in the country are on pre-alert to monitor each situation closely.

Likewise, a number of refugees from Ukraine now living in Spain and studying at the UOC, who are or have been part of the Refugee Welcome Programme , have been contacted to inquire about their situation. This programme provides support to people who are persecuted in their countries of origin because of their beliefs, culture, religion, ethnicity, sexual orientation or gender identity, and to those who have had to flee due to armed conflict or violence.

In the 2021/2022 academic year, the UOC has 141 students and 1 course instructor with Ukrainian nationality resident in Spain, and another 7 students living in Ukraine. Among our alumni, we have around 40 graduates who are Ukrainian nationals.