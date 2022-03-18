Self-taught training

More than half of respondents, 53.1%, say they have received digital training. However, a large majority say that they were was self-taught. The other means of acquiring competencies have been through family and friends, professional activities, the educational system and academies. For the authors of the study, the results of the survey reinforce the need to develop "a training plan for digital technologies adapted to the needs of social education professionals," in line with what has already been done in the UOC 's Bachelor's Degree in Social Education .

The study indicates that the results "point to a predisposition" among these professionals "to acquire the digital competencies necessary to incorporate digital technologies into their professional practice". According to the survey, when professionals do incorporate the tools, they do so because there is a daily use, both personally and professionally, and it is a self-taught effort. For this reason, they also value the training they receive in the workplace.

In summary, the study shows that surveyed professionals have a limited command of digital competencies. Although they handle technological devices, tools and services, they are limited when it comes to incorporating them into their professional practice. Consequently, the authors of the study believe that this is "an incentive for the development of training schemes in digital technologies in the field of social education, especially those that promote outreach to young people and their civic participation".

In fact, the initial hypothesis of the research project is based on the assumption that certain uses of the internet and digital media could enhance active citizenship and the political participation of young people. To that end, the authors of the study consider it necessary to develop frameworks and tools to understand and use ICT critically through participation in its design and implementation. The study aims to "explore the role and opportunities for social education in the use of the internet and digital technologies among young people and, more specifically, in the development of their digital competency to stimulate active citizenship".