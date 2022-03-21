Financial cybercrime and intimate partner conflict

The study also found an unexpected link between living with a partner, being a victim of intimate partner violence (in one or both directions) and being the victim of financial cybervictimization. Although the study could not provide an empirical explanation for the link, the authors believe that these results "suggest that we must stop looking at financial cybervictimization from the sole point of view of attacks from strangers and pay more attention to fraud or cyberattacks taking place in situations of conflict with intimate partners".

In summary, according to the researchers, the focus of cybercrime research and prevention should not be restricted to the risks arising from routine activities associated with spending time and communicating online, as such behaviours can only partly account for victimization and cannot explain its deep roots or its consequences. "We tend to look only for those aspects of people's online behaviour such as lower inhibition or other factors that give rise to a risk of online victimization, but we need to study this phenomenon as a complex larger reality," said Tamarit.

Reducing inequalities and discrimination as a prevention measure

In view of these results, Prof. Tamarit highlighted that cybercrime prevention strategies should not just focus on opportunity factors based on online interactions and potential victims' behaviour, but should also address "the deep human and social roots of victimization".

Based on this, he emphasized the importance of focusing on people who have experienced victimization, particularly during childhood: "All prevention actions must be welcome, but the results have shown us the importance of preventing childhood victimization and supporting those who have suffered it in order not just to improve their welfare, but also to prevent the emergence of a recurring victimization pattern throughout their lives."

Along the same lines, Prof. Tamarit called for emphasis to be placed on two risk factors revealed by the study: having a minority sexual orientation, and low socioeconomic status. "Policies to reduce inequality and discrimination can prevent all forms of victimization, including cybercrime," he concluded.

This UOC study supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) 3, Good health and well-being; 5, Gender equality; and 10, Reduced inequalities.

