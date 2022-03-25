The consequences of climate change are becoming increasingly frequent and alarming, especially in regions like the Mediterranean. This has led to an increase in the risks arising from phenomena such as heat waves, droughts, and rising temperatures in cities.

The European COOLSCHOOLS project has been launched to design possible social strategies that can contribute to mitigating and adapting to climate change and improving the quality of life of citizens and of children, in particular. The three-year study is being coordinated by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC), and it examines the transformative potential of nature-based solutions in European school environments by launching various actions based on developing climate shelters in schools. In total, 16 partners are involved in this project, including European municipal councils, universities, research centres, social associations and cooperatives, and international organizations.

"COOLSCHOOLS aims to investigate the kind of opportunities provided by the projects being carried out in playgrounds and school environments in Barcelona, Brussels, Paris and Rotterdam," said Isabel Ruiz Mallén, leader of this project and a Ramón y Cajal researcher in the UOC's Urban Transformation and Global Change Laboratory (TURBA). The lab focuses on studying socio-environmental and technological urban changes from a critical and interdisciplinary perspective.

The actions taking place within the framework of this pioneering project aim to understand the factors and potential of these interventions for driving socio-ecological changes towards urban sustainability, climate resilience, social justice and quality education, and to make the educational community a driving force in municipal districts.

The cornerstone of these interventions is nature-based solutions. They make the most of services provided by ecosystems to meet the challenges we currently face, including climate change or pollution. For example, they look to increase green and shaded areas, use more sustainable and environmentally friendly materials or provide greater access to water.