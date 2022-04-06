Improving language learning by creating more effective activities for language exchanges between students is one of the aims of the study carried out by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and recently published in Elsevier's open-access journal System.

Online meetings between students of different languages to practise the one they are each learning are increasingly common, and schools are starting to include them in projects in which technology is used for exchanges with other schools. The pandemic has increased the rate of take-up and this resource has become well-established as an additional language-learning tool.

This is why it is crucial to establish the exact needs of students undertaking this kind of learning.

The research, which is based on the observation of tandem-based virtual exchanges to practise English and Spanish, shows that, despite the recommendations given, participants do not use the two languages in the same way. Instead of splitting their time fairly evenly between the two languages, the transcriptions showed that English accounted for a larger proportion of the time (61%) than Spanish (39%).

"In these exchanges, we usually advise students to practise each language for a similar amount of time, and this advice is followed," said Laia Canals, the researcher behind the study and a member of the TechSLA Lab at the UOC's Faculty of Arts and Humanities, "but it seems that the way in which they correct each other or provide examples of how the language they are more familiar with works is different. In this case, more corrections were made when speaking in English whereas, when speaking Spanish, Spanish learners were given more of a chance to correct their language-related issues or mistakes."