One in three women in the world has suffered from physical and/or sexual violence inflicted by their partner, or from sexual violence by other people at some point in their lives, according to estimates by the World Health Organization (WHO). The sheer magnitude of this problem means that is a frequent subject in literature; there are examples of works that address it explicitly, and those that do so subtly or, even, subconsciously. The former include works such as Càmfora, by Catalan writer Maria Barbal, and Woman at Point Zero, by Egyptian author Nawal El Saadawi. The latter include all kinds of novels, ranging from classics to contemporary literature, as a result of the issue's status as a long-standing fact of everyday life.

In order to provide students with the tools and theoretical foundations to analyse literature about violence against women correctly, the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has begun the process to produce a guide to help students develop bachelor's and master's degree final projects about violence against women (in its physical, mental, structural and symbolic forms) in the fields of literature and publishing. The guide has been awarded one of the grants for innovation projects to improve teaching quality in the field of gender violence by the Government of Catalonia's University and Research Grant Management Agency (AGAUR).

"The current wave of feminism has fostered interest in producing bachelor's and master's degree final projects about violence against women, but we've found that students have problems addressing this issue, because there has traditionally been no examination of works of literature that focus on gender violence," explained Teresa Iribarren, the project's lead researcher. "With the guide, students will learn to identify the different types of gender violence. It will help them to use terminology and concepts correctly, and it will teach them not to be diverted from their subject by analyses that are unnecessary." Iribarren is a member of teaching staff on the UOC Master's Degree in Digital Publishing and principal investigator in the Catalan Literature, Publishing World and Society research group (LiCMES).

The guide, which will be produced in Catalan and Spanish, will be published by the Italian publisher Ca' Foscari in the coming months. The content will be open-access, and as such the entire academic community will be able to use it. At the UOC alone, it will be used on five programmes teaching literature courses: the Bachelor's Degree in Catalan Language and Literature, the Bachelor's Degree in Humanities, the Joint Bachelor's Degree in Translation, Interpreting and Applied Languages (UOC, UVic-UCC), the Master's Degree in Humanities: Contemporary Culture, Literature and Art, and the University Master's Degree in Digital Publishing. Overall, it will be made available through tutors to around 2,500 students in Spain and internationally, and to more than 150 teaching staff.