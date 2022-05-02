Research to improve academic performance

To try to measure the effectiveness of this system, a study was conducted with three groups of students, each of which received a different number of messages based on the system's identifications. One group received full support, another received only one message explaining the prediction made by the system after each continuous assessment activity had been marked and the possibility of passing the course based on performance and other data from the student's profile, and the third group received no messages at all.

When measuring performance, the results suggest that this is highest in the first group, followed by the second. The group with the worst performance and highest dropout rate was group three, the unattended group. "The results should be regarded with caution," said Rodríguez González. "We suggest that there is correlation, but we can by no means confirm that there is a causal relationship. We also know that there is a self-selection bias, as students in groups one and two participated voluntarily and tend to be more motivated and better performing. In addition, the study was conducted in the second semester of the 2019-2020 academic year, which was subject to pandemic restrictions, a further factor complicating the interpretation of the results. Nevertheless, students showed a high level of satisfaction with the messages received, considering them to be motivating and useful for improving their course engagement.

It is necessary to study whether these results persist over time by replicating the study for the same course and for other courses. "Especially for first-year courses," she explained, "where there are many students with no experience with online education."

From prototype to full scale

According to Rodríguez González, the accuracy of the artificial intelligence system when detecting students at risk of failing the course in which the study was conducted was 74% for the first continuous assessment activity, and 94% for the last one. These figures are very promising, but widespread adoption will still require an extensive process.

"The LIS system is in the development and testing phase. We need to analyse its usefulness and possible software adaptations so that it can be taken to a production phase for integration into virtual classrooms," she said. "The key is also in the policy of collecting historical and current student data in accordance with current legislation on personal data protection." She emphasized that "students must always be informed about what data are collected and for what purpose, giving their express signed consent, with the possibility of revoking this consent."

