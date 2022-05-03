Discrepancies over the child's information and consent

Points such as the consent of the interviewee are particularly limited in the protocols and there are inconsistencies between territories. In El Salvador, informed consent is requested from minors according to their age and capacity (or from legal representatives in their absence), whereas in the three Spanish cities it is not requested in any case, on the grounds that no witness can choose whether or not to give consent to testify.

Another particularly sensitive aspect of the process, in which there are also many discrepancies, is the need to inform the minor about who is observing them during the interview. While the protocols of Costa Rica and the Dominican Republic state that the minor must be informed in detail of everything (including the observers), the protocol in Valencia literally states that efforts should be made to ensure that the minor is "in no case aware that their interview is being recorded and viewed". In Barcelona, it is also common judicial practice to omit the fact that there are people watching, and if the child asks questions, the answer is often evaded. "It is not easy to accept that the very principle of avoiding secondary victimization justifies, depending on the country, actions to the contrary, or that – in the framework of respect for the rights of the child – in some areas it is taken for granted that information will be provided and in others that it should not be provided," said the researcher.

The presence of parents at interviews

Another unresolved issue is the regulations regarding the presence of parents in the interview room with the minor. In Argentina, the Neuquén protocol only prohibits access to the parents if ordered by the judge, while the Buenos Aires protocol only allows it if this is accepted by the interviewer. They are also not allowed to be present according to the judicial practice in Valencia. "Precisely the opposite of what their own protocol establishes," said Arantegui. On this issue, the study also highlights the "extremely serious" fact that in Barcelona the person under investigation may be living with the minor, may be the person accompanying them to the proceedings, may witness their statement (as the person under investigation has the right to do so) and then returns with the child to the shared home.

In view of this lack of common criteria, the study points out that this is not an area of discretion that can justify this situation: "The lack of definition in some cases and the open contradiction in others, added to the specific characteristics of each situation, have resulted in actions that differ in many essential aspects, all of which have considerable impact on the rights they are intended to protect."

Periodic review of the protocols

In light of this situation, the study includes measures to improve the application of one-way mirrors, such as establishing regulations on the consent of the minor and the content of the information to be provided to them; preventing the person under investigation from accompanying the witness and living with them; and establishing that the interviewer must always be specialized in dealing with children. In addition, it also points out the importance of reviewing the protocols in order to standardize their content and periodically evaluating the practice in court so that it is adapted to these regulations. "One-way mirrors are moving in the right direction, but it is necessary, after gaining a certain amount of experience, for the weak points of this network to be corrected in order to safeguard the most vulnerable children's contact with the justice system," said Arantegui.

Research on the Casa de Maternidad

Laura Arantegui's research focuses on minors and vulnerable groups. She is currently working on her doctoral thesis on the children in the Casa de Maternidad y Expósitos (Provincial Maternity and Foundling Hospital) in the district of Les Corts, Barcelona, between 1960 and 1970. To this end, she is currently collecting testimonies and invites anyone who was linked in one way or another to the institution during this period to contact her.

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 16 (Peace, Justice and Strong Institutions).

Reference article

Arantegui, L. "Using the one-way mirror with children: human rights and secondary victimization" (2022). Journal of Victimology, 13/2022, 35-64. DOI: 10.12827/RVJV.13.02

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

Over 500 researchers and 51 research groups work among the University's seven faculties and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.