We spend a substantial amount of our time sharing images, videos or thoughts on social networks such as Instagram, Facebook and Twitter. Now, a group of researchers from the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) has developed an algorithm that aims to help psychologists diagnose possible mental health problems through the content people post on these platforms.

According to William Glasser's Choice Theory, there are five basic needs that are central to all human behaviour: Survival, Power, Freedom, Belonging and Fun. These needs even have an influence on the images we choose to upload to our Instagram page. "How we present ourselves on social media can provide useful information about behaviours, personalities, perspectives, motives and needs," explained Mohammad Mahdi Dehshibi, who led this study within the AI for Human Well-being (AIWELL) group, which belongs to the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications and to the eHealth Center at the UOC.

The research team has spent two years working on a deep learning model that identifies the five needs described by Glasser, using multimodal data such as images, text, biography and geolocation. For the study, which has been published in the journal IEEE Transactions on Affective Computing, 86 Instagram profiles, in both Spanish and Persian, were analysed.

Drawing on neural networks and databases, the experts trained an algorithm to identify the content of the images and to categorize textual content by assigning different labels proposed by psychologists, who compared the results with a database containing over 30,000 images, captions and comments.

The problem of standardizing the labels obtained from texts and images was solved with a codebook, Bag-of-Content, which they described as a "semantic map from the visual to the textual domain". According to the researchers, the experiments "show promising accuracy and complementary information between visual and textual cues".