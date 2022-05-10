Common stereotypes around the world

As part of the study, the authors conducted in-depth interviews with 18 programmers from various age groups and companies around the world, from start-ups to some of the big tech companies based in Silicon Valley. The researchers found common perceptions and stereotypes among all the professionals interviewed.

For instance, a devoted passion for the job is more often associated with younger tech workers, and so tech corporations tend to shut out those considered "older" and may even ignore and deprioritize their needs. According to Rosales, "This discrimination is driven by preconceived ideas about age. Firstly, young programmers are highly valued because they are very passionate and enthusiastic about technology, and some companies take advantage of this".

Secondly, programmers themselves believe that as professionals get older, they gradually lose the passion and dedication that characterize young people. In this mindset, experience and thoroughness are undervalued, despite the fact that they are gained over time and are also necessary to be a good programmer.

After several generations, the vast majority of programmers are still under 30, especially in younger companies, which only reinforces these stereotypes. Therefore, in these settings, programmers over the age of 35 are considered "old".

In other industries, those over the age of 55 are considered "older workers", which means the "older worker" or "old" label is brought forward by 20 years for programmers. This idea is also partly reinforced by the working environments often created in tech companies, which are more geared towards a younger lifestyle. In these companies, the office is treated as an extension of the home, complete with games, snacks and parties that stretch out the working day. Programmers in their 40s with a family life of their own are unlikely to relate to this lifestyle, or it may not fit with their priorities at this stage of their lives.