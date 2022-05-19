Making technology available to everyone

In a facility that is connected to the IoT, the data are accessed via an online digital platform, allowing managers to work with them more effectively and remotely. Ioana Cristina Suciu pointed out that it also enables the analysis of variables so the aquaculture manager can prevent a range of issues and emergencies. And the system's features can go even further than that, making it possible to eliminate human intervention in routine activities.

According to Suciu, the potential of IoT in aquaculture includes "devices that collect data from sensors, send information in real time to the user and can be used to activate water change, oxygen addition, food dispense or adjust the temperature or ventilation". The ultimate aim of the ADO system is to use technology to allow the facility to operate semi-autonomously. There are two key aspects to achieving this. The first of these is the open licence that gives the project its name.

"The open-source licence means anyone interested in the project will be able to replicate it, giving them access to the hardware and the code free of charge," explained Suciu. "The aim of the project was to help SMEs in the aquaculture sector to digitalize, and the open-source licence makes this possible." For example, "a data collection system for a turbidity sensor could cost around 4,500 euros, compared with an open-source solution with sensors costing under 600 euros".

The system has also been designed based on plug and play hardware, "to make the device easier to use by people who lack technical expertise. The user of an ADO device just has to press the on switch and set up a user account. This simplicity of use means a digital solution can be implemented more quickly in a sector that has remained more traditional than other agrifood industries," she explained.

Modern and accessible aquaculture farms

One of the competitive advantages of the technology developed by the UOC research team is its accessible cost. According to the researcher, "a fully equipped device, including 10 sensors, costs around 600 euros. Each device can contain a configurable number of sensors, so the cost can vary from 200 euros, for a device with no sensors, up to 600 euros."

The ADO system is currently installed at a site near the Ebro delta managed by the Catalan Institute for Professional Aquaculture and Environmental Studies (IEPAAC). As Suciu noted, "Its take-up will depend on each aquaculture farm's finances and the interest this project generates."

This research by the UOC supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8 : Promote sustained, inclusive and sustainable economic growth, full and productive employment and decent work for all.

Suciu, Ioana, Guillem Boquet, Pere Tuset-Peiró, and Xavier Vilajosana. 2022. "ADO: An Open Digital End-to-End Tank Based Aquaculture Multiplatform". HardwareX 11 (April). https://doi.org/10.1016/j.ohx.2022.e00283 .

The UOC's ODA project was funded by the European Maritime and Fisheries Fund, created to foster knowledge transfer between researchers and fishing professionals and innovation in the aquaculture industry for the years 2019, 2020 and 2021. It is managed by the Government of Catalonia's Ministry of Agriculture, Livestock, Fisheries and Food.

