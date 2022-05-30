European women outnumber men as students on university and postgraduate courses (54%) and as graduates (59%), and the numbers for doctorates are almost the same (48%). However, women are still underrepresented in the research field. According to the She Figures 2021 report, only a third of the research staff (33%) in the European Union are women, and there are significant differences between countries. In Catalonia, the percentage of female researchers is 39%, a figure similar to that of 40% for Spain as a whole, according to Científicas en cifras 2021.

Given the need to continue progress in gender equality in research and innovation, the CASPER (Certification-Award Systems to Promote Gender Equality in Research) study has been carried out as part of the European Horizon 2020 R+D+i framework programme. CASPER, which has taken two years to produce, outlines three possible scenarios for a future European certification or recognition system for promoting gender equality in research and innovation. The study has been carried out by an international consortium led by the European Science Foundation. One of the researchers authoring the project is Jörg Müller, a member of the Gender and ICT research group (GenTIC) of the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

"We've studied the feasibility of implementing different systems that certify or reward gender equality in research and innovation in the European Union," explained Müller. "Now it's up to the European Commission to decide which of the three proposed scenarios it is going to adopt, whether it will choose a fourth alternative path, or simply do nothing," added the expert.