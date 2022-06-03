From 16 to 18 March 2023, Barcelona will become the venue for the Congress of Feminist Economics for the first time. The event, organized by the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and Barcelona City Council as part of the Barcelona UOC Chair in Digital Economy, will strengthen the ties between academia and the city's socio-economic fabric.

This international forum is a leading event in the study of feminist economics in Spain and Latin America. It has previously been held in Bilbao (2021 and 2005), Valencia (2019), Vic (2015), Seville (2013), Baeza (2009) and Zaragoza (2007). The eighth edition, which will take place next year, will focus on feminism in the field of technology and the digital economy.

Feminist economics is a branch of economics that has made major contributions to analysis in the field since the inception of the feminist theory of the economic model and globalization. The subjects discussed have included Homo economicus, the system and distribution of care work, environmental sustainability, gender mainstreaming in public institutions, and economic policies, among others.

The congress aims to cover six thematic areas: the feminist digital economy, macroeconomics, microeconomics, care, public policy, and epistemologies and methodologies. The areas to be worked on will ultimately be decided by the organizational process and the call for contributions for the congress.