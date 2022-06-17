Automating the extraction of content from CMSs

The model developed by Giner – together with his research partners Abel Gómez and Jordi Cabot, ICREA researcher and leader of the SOM Research Lab – greatly simplifies the development process of a new application and, in turn, results in significant savings in terms of time and resources. The process, which has been developed thanks to funding from the European projects AIDOaRT and TRANSACT, aims to extract and represent the CMS model in a clear and automatic way to make it easier to use as a source of information. In addition, the IN3 researchers' technological proposal aims to generate the code that will act as a link between the CMS and the development of new applications.

To achieve this, the first step is to give the tool the address and login information for the CMS. Once logged in, it reads the API, understands it and uses a reverse engineering process to represent the structure and content libraries of the CMS in a standard way. Based on this, it automatically generates the connector code through which the CMS and the new mobile app being developed will communicate.

"It is a way of standardizing the process between the CMS and the final application," highlighted Joan Giner. "Its biggest advantage is, in fact, standardization itself. We're talking about a process that is frequently repeated in organizations that manage content; a process that, each time it is performed, involves setting up a specific development team that requires expenditure on a series of resources and that, in addition, can generate errors. Through automation, everything is simplified and becomes more scalable."

As such, this model for automating CMS extractions focuses on scalability, since once the outline and code of the CMS has been created, this can be reused as many times as necessary and integrated into future development projects at no additional cost.

The researchers also point out that it is an automatic model that creates libraries of error-free content, whereas, if the work is done manually, developers can always make a mistake in a line of code.

"Content management systems are a major source of content on the internet. We are making it possible to standardize access to CMSs, just as access to databases was standardized in the past," concluded Joan Giner. "Moving forward, this model could even be used to turn CMSs into a new source of data for training artificial intelligence systems."

Giner-Miguelez, J., Gómez, A., Cabot, J. (2022). Enabling Content Management Systems as an Information Source in Model-Driven Projects. In: Guizzardi, R., Ralyté, J., Franch, X. (eds) Research Challenges in Information Science. RCIS 2022. Lecture Notes in Business Information Processing, vol 446. Springer, Cham. https://doi.org/10.1007/978-3-031-05760-1_30

This research by the UOC supports Sustainable Development Goal ( SDG ) 9 , Industry, innovation and infrastructure.

The AIDOaRT project has been funded by the Electronics Components and Systems for European Leadership (ECSEL) Joint Undertaking through grant agreement No. 101007350. The ECSEL Joint Undertaking is supported by the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme and by Sweden, Austria, the Czech Republic, Finland, Italy and Spain.

This project has received funding from the ECSEL Joint Undertaking (JU) under grant agreement No. 101007260. The JU receives support from the European Union's Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme and from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Finland, Germany, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland and Spain.

