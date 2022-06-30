Government of Catalonia lowers fees for some UOC bachelor's and master's degrees for the 2022/2023 academic year

The Government of Catalonia's Decree on Public University Prices, published on 30 June, which establishes the fee per credit for the UOC's official programmes, is lowering the cost of some of the UOC's bachelor's and master's degrees. As a result, the price of the UOC's more expensive bachelor's degrees will be lowered and brought into line with the others at €20.42 per credit. In turn, the university master's degrees qualifying graduates for regulated professions will also have the same price as the bachelor's degrees.

The Government of Catalonia's Decree on Public University Prices for the academic year 2022/2023 lowers enrolment fees for eight of the UOC bachelor's degrees:

In turn, the university master's degrees qualifying graduates for regulated professions will have the same price as the bachelor's degrees: €20.42 per crèdit. Likewise, the University Master's Degree in Computer Engineering has, for the first time, been deemed, in terms of setting the price, to be equivalent to those that qualify graduates for regulated professions.

The UOC's university master's degrees qualifying graduates for regulated professions, which will cost €20.42 per credit in the 2022/2023 academic year, are:

The Government of Catalonia will maintain the price per credit for university master's degrees that do not qualify graduates for regulated professions. For these master's degrees, the UOC will maintain the price reductions that were applied this year, ranging from 18% to 26%. In addition, a new 30% discount for the University Master's Degree in Occupational Health and Safety that does not qualify graduates for regulated professions has been added for the 2022/2023 academic year.