Government of Catalonia lowers fees for some UOC bachelor's and master's degrees for the 2022/2023 academic year
The Government of Catalonia's Decree on Public University Prices, published on 30 June, which establishes the fee per credit for the UOC's official programmes, is lowering the cost of some of the UOC's bachelor's and master's degrees. As a result, the price of the UOC's more expensive bachelor's degrees will be lowered and brought into line with the others at €20.42 per credit. In turn, the university master's degrees qualifying graduates for regulated professions will also have the same price as the bachelor's degrees.
The Government of Catalonia's Decree on Public University Prices for the academic year 2022/2023 lowers enrolment fees for eight of the UOC bachelor's degrees:
- Applied Data Science
- Digital Design and Creation
- Telecommunications Technologies and Services Engineering
- Computer Engineering
- Multimedia (currently being phased out)
- Techniques for Software Application Development
- Digital Interaction and Multimedia Techniques
- Telecommunications Technology (currently being phased out)
In turn, the university master's degrees qualifying graduates for regulated professions will have the same price as the bachelor's degrees: €20.42 per crèdit. Likewise, the University Master's Degree in Computer Engineering has, for the first time, been deemed, in terms of setting the price, to be equivalent to those that qualify graduates for regulated professions.
The UOC's university master's degrees qualifying graduates for regulated professions, which will cost €20.42 per credit in the 2022/2023 academic year, are:
- Legal Practice
- Telecommunications Engineering
- Educational Psychology
- Computer Engineering (deemed to be equivalent)
The Government of Catalonia will maintain the price per credit for university master's degrees that do not qualify graduates for regulated professions. For these master's degrees, the UOC will maintain the price reductions that were applied this year, ranging from 18% to 26%. In addition, a new 30% discount for the University Master's Degree in Occupational Health and Safety that does not qualify graduates for regulated professions has been added for the 2022/2023 academic year.
How much will enrolment at the UOC cost?
For bachelor's degrees and university master's degrees, the fee depends on the number of courses the student decides to enrol on. The estimated cost of enrolling on a programme, based on the credits, can be determined using the enrolment fee calculator.
The credits for bachelor's degrees, university master's degrees qualifying graduates for regulated professions and the University Master's Degree in Computer Engineering will cost €20.42 per credit. The price for university master's degrees that do not qualify graduates for regulated professions will remain the same, and ranges from €32.27 to €37.47.
Grants, discounts and financial aid
The UOC aims to help as many people as possible access university. With this in mind, the university offer discounts for early enrolment, payment in instalments, and discounts for students with disabilities, members of large families, students with distinctions, and victims of intimate partner violence. Discounts are also available for members of the UOC community, UOC Alumni, and elite athletes.
Students with low incomes can apply for grants like those from the Spanish Ministry of Education, which cover the cost of the credit, and Equitat grants, which cover between 70% and 80% of the price of the credits of bachelor's degrees and master's degrees that qualify graduates for regulated professions.