Productivity and innovation in Spain

The research conducted by the UOC's i2TIC group estimated the total factor productivity for more than 5,800 industrial companies in Spain and, based on this, analysed the differences between those with the highest levels of efficiency and the role that digitization plays in these differences. The main conclusion is that the divergence between the dominant big companies (the 10% with the highest total factor productivity) and the rest has done nothing but increase in recent years.

"Monopolistic competition became widespread more than a century ago and we've learned to live with big companies that compete in various market segments. The problem is that, thanks to digitization, these big companies have learned new innovation strategies to increase their market power and, due to institutional weakness or the novelty of their value propositions, we've allowed them to do so," explained Torrent.

For the researcher, this situation sets out the limits of the digital market society and highlights the need to reorganize it to avoid placing the benefits the system has generated so far at risk. "Our capacity to continue increasing our well-being and, moreover, to do so in a more egalitarian way that respects the environment is what's at stake", added Torrent.

One of the strongest actions and policies that could be implemented to reduce productive divergence and the limits on competition and innovation imposed by the companies that dominate the market is support for entrepreneurship and SMEs so they can incorporate digital technology and innovation to a much greater degree than that achieved so far. The situation in Spain is especially delicate. Of all the countries in Europe, Spain's level of investment in R&I only exceeds that of Turkey.

"It's a real disaster on the national scale and almost nobody's talking about it. If we don't address the problem of divergence in productivity and the dynamism of our new small companies, soon there won't be any resources to distribute. I think we've entered a period of very dangerous confusion between wealth and revenue: we're confusing productive and non-productive value, we're sending the wrong messages about the evils of the desire for profit, and we're discrediting business. In the long term all of this is a huge mistake," stressed Torrent.

In addition to stimulating entrepreneurship and technological investment in SMEs, Torrent concluded that it is necessary to reach international agreements to revitalize competition policies and prevent large corporations from extracting rents as a result of their market power and continuing to increase the divide.

This research supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 8, Decent Work and Economic Growth.

Article:

Torrent-Sellens, J.; Díaz-Chao, A.; Miró-Pérez, A. P.; Sainz, J..Towards the Tyrell corporation? Digitisation, firm-size and productivity divergence in Spain. Journal of Innovation & Knowledge, 7 (2). 2022. DOI: 10.1016/j.jik.2022.100185

