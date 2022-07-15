Calling for young people to contribute their knowledge

Peerpod also emphasizes that youngsters "have a voice and opinion, knowledge and interests" and that "there's no place in society, even in the digital world, where they can share them". Peerpod gives each school the freedom to be able to use the tool in its classrooms. "If a group thinks they can use it to go over material," said Serra, "then that's no problem. Others may think of it as a tool to give students the freedom to express themselves." As the person behind the project, she believes that Peerpod is a safe tool for facilitating students' expression in a safe environment, "with some supervision, so that they're taught how to explain something well and how to do the necessary research". All the material can be stored in categories in one place, and can be retrieved at any time.

Serra is very happy to have participated in the SpinUOC entrepreneurship programme, because both she and her partner come from the world of teaching, and they had limited knowledge about "the world of entrepreneurship […] It's been very good for us, as it provided a solid foundation in terms of raising the project's profile, and we hope that through SpinUOC we can establish partnerships to work with other people who are developing similar products." The people Serra is referring to are those interested in content creation and in the rights of the young to have spaces in which to express themselves and be represented.

SpinUOC

Peerpod was one of the eight finalist projects of SpinUOC 2022, the university's annual entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer programme. The initiative is organized by the Hubbik platform, which is responsible for supporting innovative and entrepreneurial projects undertaken by students, alumni, teaching staff, researchers, course instructors and administrative staff at the UOC.

This UOC project supports the Sustainable Development Goal (SDGs) 4 of the 2030 Agenda: Quality Education.

UOC R&I

The UOC's research and innovation (R&I) is helping overcome pressing challenges faced by global societies in the 21st century, by studying interactions between technology and human & social sciences with a specific focus on the network society, e-learning and e-health.

The UOC's research is conducted by over 500 researchers and 51 research groups distributed between the university's seven faculties, the E-learning Research programme, and two research centres: the Internet Interdisciplinary Institute (IN3) and the eHealth Center (eHC).

The University also cultivates online learning innovations at its eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC), as well as UOC community entrepreneurship and knowledge transfer via the Hubbik platform.