The Innovating Pedagogy 2022 report highlights advances in pedagogy and teaching around the world, and puts forward promising innovations to take into account. The combination of practice in the academic and professional fields recognized by microcredentials, the role of educational influencers and the development of autonomy for learning are some of the 10 pedagogies included in the 10th edition of this report led by the UK's Open University (OU). The report was produced in collaboration with academics in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications at the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC).

Albert Sangra, Professor of Education at the UOC and a researcher in Edul@b group, said that "this invitation underlines the good understanding between the two universities at the forefront of online education".

Sangrà was involved in drafting the report, alongside Montse Guitert and Marcelo Maina, from the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences and Edul@b, and Josep Prieto, a member of the UOC's Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications and the IN3's Kison research group.

"The report highlights 10 pedagogies that have been strengthened by the pandemic," said Sangrà. He explained that, during this time, online education "strengthened its identity and had a decisive influence on pedagogical approaches to classroom education".