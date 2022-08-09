Library of predictive biomarkers

GenomAbs is developing a library of predictive biomarkers related to the success and failure of each mAb, initially applied to chronic autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, based on existing knowledge and the scientific literature, and a set of algorithms and internal software to systematize, simplify and standardize each patient's genomic analysis. Knowing whether certain genetic variants are present or absent in a patient means that treatment can be adjusted to each individual.

"Genetic biomarkers are variants found in genetic material that indicate differences between individuals, thereby enabling us to establish the most suitable therapeutic approach for each person," said Irene Martínez. This would forecast a patient's response to treatment in terms of efficacy and safety.

Martínez provided an example of a predictive biomarker. "One of the hepatic enzymes in the CYP family acts on a quarter of the drugs in current use. We know of more than 160 genetic variants present in the population that determine the type of response that different individuals can have to the same drug: patients metabolize the drug at different speeds depending on which variant is present in their genes. This has a direct influence on the effect that the drug will have on each individual, as well as on the appearance and severity of side effects."

The aim of GenomAbs is to be included in health protocols so that a genomic analysis service is as routine as a conventional blood test, and provides more scientific evidence to make healthcare decisions easier.

This project supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 3, Ensure healthy lives and promote well-being for all at all ages, and 12, Ensure sustainable consumption and production patterns.

