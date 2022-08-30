Yeira, a platform that democratizes e-learning technology

A study carried out for Cisco Systems by the consultancy firm Kaagan Research showed Latin America's progress in the implementation of e-learning solutions: 38% of companies in the region use it to train and provide skills to their staff. Statista has similarly forecast a global e-learning market growth of over $240 billion in 2022.

The opportunities for improvement revealed by the growth in this field have been used by Adriana Caballero , a Mexican student on the university master's degree in Education and ICT (E-learning) of the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences of the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya ( UOC ) to promote Yeira. It was one of the projects showcased at the final of SpinUOC 2022 , the university's entrepreneurship programme, which was held in Barcelona on 30 June.

For Adriana, this enterprise is already creating the e-learning technology of the future thanks to a platform that enables companies, universities and teachers to create online courses using a variety of tools in a single place. Yeira facilitates interaction, learning and access to metrics in order to assess the effectiveness of both the course content and the process itself.

Much more interesting learning structures can be built as a result of the creators' goal of transforming and facilitating the creation of online courses that, in addition to exciting users, democratize technology to enable any person or organization to create high quality e-learning materials.

"Yeira" is a Hebrew word meaning to illuminate with knowledge. "That's why we chose this name: we want more people to shine with their knowledge, we want courses to be exciting and transformative, because improving education improves everything else: it means creating progress and building the future of humankind," said Adriana in the presentation she gave at the event.