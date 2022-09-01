Help in everyday situations

"The idea is similar to the books where you could choose your own adventure that became popular in the 1980s and 1990s", explained Escolà, who teaches on the Master's Degree in Child and Adolescent Psychology: Intervention Techniques and Strategies in the Faculty of Psychology and Education Sciences at the UOC. "We've recorded everyday situations, such as a visit to the doctor, a job interview and an appointment, and the person can make decisions that determine how the story continues at any time", he added.

So far, 300 users have tested the platform and found that it is motivating and that it acts as a very powerful therapeutic tool that enables them to learn how to anticipate situations, practise possible solutions and see the consequences of each action. "They acquire resources for real life", concluded Escolà.

This project follows on from AutisMIND, an app aimed at children which Escolà launched in 2017. The aim of that first technological initiative was to help young children with autism put themselves in the position of other people, so that they could make inferences about their behaviour. The application was very well received, and has been downloaded more than 35,000 times.

This second initiative also involves adolescents and young adults with autism, who have advised the professionals on the scripts used in the videos. "From the design and creation of the platform, they give us guidance based on how they see things and on their own experience", said Escolà, who concluded that "neurodiversity and inclusion are possible, and benefit everyone."

AutisMIND VIDEOS is one of the eight projects that are finalists in the 2022 edition of the SpinUOC entrepreneurship programme, organized by the platform Hubbik. Àlex Escolà's project won the audience award at the final event of the programme, which took place at the Antiga Fàbrica Estrella Damm in Barcelona in June.