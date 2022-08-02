Increase in data-driven manipulative personalization

The report also studied manipulative personalization, which is manipulation practices that attempt to take advantage of consumers' vulnerabilities. In many cases, this is thanks to the personal data shared by the users themselves. "These practices are very difficult to detect, due to the complexity involved in tracking which personalized rankings, offers, prices or advertisements were presented to individual consumers at a given time, and what criteria and objective data were used to do it," explained the researcher.

As for the prevalence of these practices, the report notes that businesses are anticipated to make an "increased use of data-driven personalization practices and combine them with dark patterns."

Lack of consumer awareness

Another of the report's conclusions is that there is a lack of consumer awareness about how these types of unfair practices are used, but that once consumers are able to identify them, they view them in a negative light. "The average consumer's ability to discern the use of these practices is rather limited and, even more concerning, consumers appear to accept the presence of unfair practices as part of their normal digital experience and have become accustomed to them," it points out.

Impact on behaviour

The researchers also conducted two experiments to assess the impact of these types of practices on consumer behaviour. First, they performed an online experiment to test whether exposure to dark patterns led users to make decisions they would not otherwise have made, i.e. whether they led to a breach of the criteria laid down by the European Commission's Unfair Commercial Practices Directive (UCPD). The experiment, which involved 7,430 consumers in Bulgaria, Germany, Italy, Poland, Spain and Sweden, shows that practices such as hidden information and toying with the participants' emotions had an impact on the consumers' transactional decisions, and made their decisions inconsistent with their initial preferences.

The experiment also showed that not all consumers are equally susceptible to the effects of these practices: vulnerable consumers were generally more likely to make inconsistent decisions (50.89%) than average consumers (47.24%) when exposed to dark patterns. It also found that some population subgroups are more likely to make inconsistent decisions, such as older participants and those with lower levels of education.

The other experiment, performed with 120 participants, measured the neurophysiological and psychological reactions of consumers to unfair practices in three Member States (Italy, Germany and Spain). The results suggest that dark patterns can alter consumers' decisions, but no significant neurophysiological effects of these practices were found.

Adapting the legal framework to new practices

The researchers also looked at the European legal framework to assess consumer protection given the increase in these unfair practices. In this context, the report concludes that "some legislative adjustments may be necessary to better respond to dark patterns and manipulative personalization."

Another of its conclusions is that transparency-based measures are "ineffective" for countering dark patterns and manipulative personalization practices for both average consumers and those who are most vulnerable. Instead, the report says that the measures that have the most potential to reduce harm to consumers include the prohibition of the most harmful practices, which are not yet blacklisted in the UCPD. It also mentions the need to impose fair design on traders, and suggests that the businesses themselves should be responsible for demonstrating that the design of their virtual platforms and their commercial strategy comply with the law.

Finally, the report emphasizes that these regulations must be complemented by the direct involvement of companies and the web design community, such as by developing guidelines and practical examples that enable them to determine beforehand whether the practices they are considering may be unfair. "The combination of these measures could help to bolster a digital environment where traders take more responsibility towards consumers," concludes the report.

This research by the UOC supports Sustainable Development Goal 9 ( Industry, innovation and infrastructure ).

Report reference:

European Commission, Directorate-General for Justice and Consumers, Lupiáñez-Villanueva, F., Boluda, A., Bogliacino, F., et al., Behavioural study on unfair commercial practices in the digital environment : dark patterns and manipulative personalisation : final report, Publications Office of the European Union, 2022, https://data.europa.eu/doi/10.2838/859030

