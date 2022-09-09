Solutions for the electronics and semiconductor industry

Having met while studying at university, the creators of TheKer have entered and won some of the world's most prestigious robot competitions. This contact with the industry has led them to identify opportunities in the field of soldering. "We saw that there was still much to do in the industrial sector, particularly in the electronics and semiconductor field, so we decided to found TheKer to find solutions to these problems," said Gómez.

Specifically, this THT (through-hole-technology) component microsoldering robot uses holes drilled in the PCB to add components to any kind of PCB thanks to the use of AI for more efficient, optimized and automated soldering. There is currently no efficient solution for this phase of the manufacturing process. In fact, it is often still carried out by hand, slowing down the entire production process.

TheKer has estimated that using this microsoldering robot leads to cost reductions of 25% with a process that produces 20 times more accurate soldering and is up to 100 times faster to set up. All this with a minimal energy consumption of 0.8 kW, making it up to 96.3% more efficient than similar devices, which can need up to 30 kW to operate.

"The use of information and communication technology makes it possible to solder, carry out the quality control process and manage the stored data, all at the same time and using big data, to monitor and optimize the status of each soldering process at any time. This means that we can use any kind of PCB, as it'll be detected automatically. The soldering can be carried out more efficiently and can be checked in real time to ensure it's been properly performed," said Gómez.

As to the improvement of soldering for waste reduction, the UOC student also mentioned that "it's vital for the industry to seek ways to avoid pollution. The electronic waste produced by the world is equivalent to throwing away 1,000 computers every second, which is absurd. The technology we have developed uses fewer raw materials and helps drive the circular economy".