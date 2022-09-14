Risks of a lack of physical exercise

According to the experts, physical exercise is important throughout life to help motor development, prevent health problems and maintain good physical fitness. A sedentary lifestyle is also directly related to specific pathologies and clinical conditions, such as obesity, cardiovascular diseases, high blood pressure, high cholesterol, type 2 diabetes and even some types of cancer.

"Adolescents who do not do enough physical exercise have a greater tendency to be overweight, and are more likely to suffer from non-communicable diseases in adulthood, as well as being at greater risk of suffering from disorders such as depression and anxiety," warned the experts.

According to the WHO, adolescents should do at least one hour of moderate or intense physical exercise every day of the week. Three of these weekly hours should be vigorous activities, or activities that strengthen the muscles and bones to remain in good health at these ages.

"Active young people become active adults, which is why physical exercise is behaviour that should be acquired from childhood," explained Gontié.

Alternatives to avoid a sedentary lifestyle

A lack of physical exercise in adolescence and the absence of a sports routine create more sedentary young people and adults, who are more likely to suffer from health problems. According to a study published in the scientific journal The Lancet, in 2019, 83% of Spanish adolescents do less than sixty minutes of physical exercise per day.

These experts point out that education about the benefits of physical exercise at school and the promotion of sport are key factors in preventing sedentary lifestyles. However, they must be accompanied by the necessary resources: the right space, but also appropriate, varied, adapted, inclusive and satisfying activities for everyone.

However, physical exercise need not only take place at school. Extracurricular activities, such as playing sports, walking from one place to another, climbing stairs and above all avoiding spending too many hours sitting in front of a screen can take place outside school hours.

"People who have a more sedentary lifestyle are those who also tend to have less healthy eating habits, and vice versa. It is essential to make society aware of the importance of maintaining healthy habits from childhood for this reason," concluded the researchers.

The DESKcohort project is led by the University of Vic - Central University of Catalonia, with the support of the Subdirectorate General for Drug Addiction of the Public Health Agency of Catalonia and the Catalan Ministry of Education. Other institutions are also involved, including the Public Health Agency of Catalonia, the Centre for Biomedical Research in Epidemiology and Public Health Network (CIBERESP), the Universitat Oberta de Catalunya (UOC) and the Centre for Epidemiological Studies of Sexually Transmitted Disease and AIDS in Catalonia (CEEISCAT).

This UOC research supports Sustainable Development Goals 3, Good Health and Well-being; 4, Quality Education; and 10, Reducing Inequality.

Reference report:

González-Casals, H., Rogés, J., Bosque-Prous, M., Casabona, J. Folch, C., Colom, J., Espelt, A. and the DESKcohort Working Group. (2022). Comportaments i necessitats de salut de l'alumnat de secundària, cicles formatius i batxillerat de la Catalunya Central. DESKcohort survey. 1st wave 2019/20. Manresa: Fundació Universitària del Bages.

