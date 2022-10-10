A tool for teaching staff

"This tool does not aim to replace the teaching staff, but instead to help identify students who may have a problem in the near future," explained Bañeres. "A detection system tries to anticipate a potential problem that may arise in the future. This makes the interventions more effective, as it's easier to alleviate a possible problem."

The researcher added that systems based on artificial intelligence can improve the personalized teaching of teachers with a large number of students. The only requirement for them to be implemented in universities and education centres is that the students' data must be available to enable the creation of models to predict the academic behaviour of the students receiving training on a course.

Work on the project, which has been presented to the EPO, has begun last May. It is an interdisciplinary project involving various members of faculty at the UOC, ranging from specialists in the Faculty of Law and Political Science to experts from the Faculty of Computer Science, Multimedia and Telecommunications. The eLearning Innovation Center (eLinC) will be supporting the project in the analysis of the most appropriate learning resources for the EPO.

This research by the UOC supports Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 (Quality Education) .

