Professor Michael Murphy, president of the European University Association (EUA), will inaugurate the academic year 2022/2023 on 17 October at 7 p.m. with a lecture titled "Universities Without Walls – Adapting to Change in Europe". The lecture, recorded at the UOC's headquarters on 4 October, will be broadcast online on 17 October at 7 p.m. Register in advance to watch it on the UOC's YouTube or LinkedIn channels.

Michael Murphy has been president of the EUA – an organization bringing together more than 850 different universities from 49 European countries – since 2019. The EUA played a key part in the implementation of the Bologna Plan in European universities, and works to achieve cooperation and interaction between these institutions and to promote European higher education and research.

The inaugural lecture was recorded on 4 October, and the participants included Josep A. Planell, the UOC President, Pere Vallès, President of the UOC Board of Trustees, and Gemma Geis, then Minister for Research and Universities of the Government of Catalonia. On 10 October Geis left that role; she was replaced as Minister for Research and Universities by Joaquim Nadal i Farreras on 11 October.