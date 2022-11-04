Improve training and promote equality

The authors also point out that a very significant proportion of young people consider themselves digital natives - a definition that does not mean they have digital skills. Moreover, more than 30% suffer from various technical and informational dysfunctions in their skills, in aspects including setting up digital services and tools to increase privacy and anonymity online, and in dealing with content management on multimedia platforms.

"In today's digital ecosystem, unless educators and young people work together, the only skills people acquire will be those that are essential for consumption and production on digital platforms. There's therefore a need to create educational spaces to support them in order to encourage this criticism of the digital environment and to debunk the idea that they are digital natives and that they'll learn what they need on their own", warned the UOC researcher.

This digital education must therefore include a critical perspective so that it is not only focused on training employees who meet the needs of the labour market, but also on educating active, participatory citizens with critical skills.

Furthermore, in order to increase equality in young people's skills, the experts point out that some aspects of feminist theories in the sphere of technology must be included. "It's important that one of the cornerstones of digital education is the feminist theories that have studied the relationship between gender and technology, including the various perspectives and intersectional approaches that contribute to developing a critical awareness of the digital sphere", said the expert.

This gender perspective will enable educational proposals and strategies for digital skills to be designed and developed. "This type of programme should be aimed at promoting active and critical digital citizens. Of course, it shouldn't be a matter of simply superimposing the two fields as if they were layers - they must be integrated and create a range of properly designed materials", concluded Fernández de Castro.

This work was funded by the Spanish Ministry of Science and Innovation, and is part of the R&D project on Digital Social Education: youth, active citizenship and inclusion.

This research by the UOC supports Sustainable Development Goals (SDG) 4, Quality Education; 5, Gender Equality; and 10, Reduced Inequalities.

Reference

Estanyol, E., Montaña, M., Fernández-de-Castro, P., Aranda, D. and Mohammadi, L. (2023). Digital competence among young people in Spain: A gender divide analysis. [Competencias digitales de la juventud en España: Un análisis de la brecha de género]. Comunicar, 74. https://doi.org/10.3916/C74-2023-09

