Guide with best practices from international experiences

The first step of the project is the development of a best practices guide, which is being led by the UOC team. "To create the guide, we have collected examples of best practices from the various participating countries and the criteria for their consideration as such. The analysis of this information, in addition to the review of literature, has helped us to add theoretical and practical content to the guide, which we have completed with the creation of a tool for assessing VET practices," they explained.

To complete the guide, seven focus groups have also been formed in the different countries of origin of the project partners. The groups are made up of teachers, administrative or government staff and students from vocational training centres. "From the outset, student participation has been a key factor in the development of the focus groups, which have been used to gather the opinions and experiences of the different stakeholders involved in VET and which have provided the guide with contextualized content," emphasized the researchers, who also thanked the students and teaching staff from the Centre d'Estudis Stucom and Jesuïtes Educació for their participation in this process.

A course powered by innovative technologies

The results of the guide will be used to design the Deal with Digital Work-Based Learning course within the framework of an innovative cross-media platform, which aims to go beyond current standards by using technologies such as virtual reality. "The project is aimed at instructors and other people who may be interested, such as employers or management and administrative staff," the researchers explained.

As regards the course content, although it is still in a very early stage, according to the researchers it will focus on "promoting the use of simulators, augmented reality and the development of what are known as future skills."

Targeting young people who are neither working nor studying

Although the course is not aimed at students, another of the anticipated results is the development of a package of tools to implement the D-WBL course for the training of VET students, with the aim of guaranteeing the transferability and sustainability of the project. This tool will be in the format of an accredited online course and will also target young people in a NEET (not in employment, education or training) situation. "The proposal, therefore, is to also provide a personalized certification of achievement, in order to help NEETs find out about a new way of learning and an opportunity to access the world of work," the researchers concluded.

This research by the UOC promotes Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4 (Quality Education).

